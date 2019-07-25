Fresh ideas for a plant-based BBQ in Houston

HOUSTON - Planning a summer BBQ? Trade in the traditional hot dog and hamburger menu for a vegan fusion mashup of a Banh Mi Sandwich with a Grilled Carrot Dog!

The toppings are the real stars of this dish! It's loaded with fresh herbs and veggies like cucumber, radish, cilantro and mint.

There's also room on the grill for dessert! Take your classic Bananas Foster recipe to the next level, by grilling your bananas first.

Grilling help bring out new flavors and textures, especially in fruit-based desserts.

Susan Stillson, the senior culinary development chef for Whole Foods Market, shares these two easy grilling recipes you can try at home this summer.

Grilled Banh Mi Plant Based Carrot “Hot Dog”

Ingredients:

8 Carrots peeled

8 Buns

Marinade:

1/4 cup Tamari

1/4 cup Apple Cider Vinegar

1/4 cup 365 Vegetable Broth

1 Tbs Maple Syrup

1 Tbs Liquid Smoke

1 Tbs Yellow Mustard

2 Each Cloves Fresh Garlic minced

1/2 tsp Onion Powder

Toppings:

Vegan Sriracha Mayo

Cucumbers

Pickled Carrot

Fresh Sliced Jalapenos

Sliced Red Onion

Shaved Radish

Cilantro

Mint

Lime

Directions:

1. Trim carrots and peel to make them "bun-length”

2. Boil the carrots in water until just fork tender. About 10-15 minutes

3. Drain carrots, let cool, and place carrots in a resealable freezer bag

4. Whisk all marinade ingredients together and pour into bag with carrots

5. Marinate overnight (4-6 hours minimum)

6. Grill carrots over medium high until carrots have grill marks and are heated through

7. Place Carrot “Hot Dog” in bun and garnish with toppings

Grilled Bananas Foster

Ingredients:

4 Bananas

8 Tbs 365 Unsalted Butter

1 cup Brown Sugar

1 cup Pecans

1 cup Rum

4 scoops Bananas Foster Ice Cream

Directions:

1. Peel the bananas, cut them in half lengthwise

2. Grill the bananas cut side down, and set aside

3. In a sauce pan, heat the butter and brown sugar over medium heat until melted

4. Add the rum and reduce until thick, syrup consistency

5. Lay the bananas in a line down the center of the serving dish

6. Pour the caramel sauce down the middle of the bananas

7. Sprinkle with chopped pecans

8. Serve on a pre-made waffle.

9. Place the scoops of ice cream on top of the chopped nuts and caramel mixture

Recipes provided by Susan Stillson, the senior culinary development chef for Whole Foods Market.

For more information, visit www.wholefoodsmarket.com.

