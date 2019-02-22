Foodie Friday: Red Circle Ice Cream

HOUSTON - This Foodie Friday we headed to the International District and checked out the coolest ice cream shop in China Town.

With over 70 flavors, Red Circle Ice Cream provides a wide range of desserts, including their one-of-kind Churro Daddy and Chuff Puff.

When we have families that come all the way from Galveston and they are bringing all their children with them, the kids want to come up to me and hug me. They want to smile and say, "Best ice cream shop ever!" - Nickey Ngo, Owner

For more information on Red Circle Ice Cream, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.