Fast and flavorful fall weeknight meals

HOUSTON - Pam Fullenweider is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and owner of The Clever Kitchen.

She provides nutrition expertise and Mediterranean culinary experience to help clients reclaim their kitchen, dining table and outlook on food. Pam is dedicated to making eating an experience that is fun, brings people together and that delivers food that will make you feel great.

Cooking weeknight meals doesn't have to be a hassle this fall, sheet pan dinners are fast and they're easy to clean up.

With the new season, we start to think about our fall produce: apples, butternut squash, sweet potatoes and brussel sprouts, so why not incorporate them into our meals.

Check out these three fast and flavorful Mediterranean meal options:

SWEET POTATO BRUSSEL SPROUTS

Sweet potatoes are an excellent source of vitamin C and vitamin E and the antioxidant beta-carotene. They also contain the nutrients manganese, copper, pantothenic acid, vitamin B6, and biotin.

Nutritional Highlights

Sweet potatoes are an excellent source of vitamin C and vitamin E, and the antioxidant beta-carotene.

They also contain the nutrients manganese, copper, pantothenic acid, vitamin B6, and biotin.

Servings: 4



Ingredients

1 lb Brussels sprouts, halved

2 sweet potatoes, cut into 1" squares

1 red onion, cut into 1" wedges

2 cloves garlic, smashed

3 Tbsp canola oil

1/4 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1-2 Tbsp olive oil

3 cloves minced garlic

Salt and pepper

4 eggs

Optional: diced roma tomatoes, crumbled goat cheese, chopped parsley and/or basil, crumbled

center-cut bacon



Directions

Preheat oven to 425F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.

Place chopped Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, onion, and garlic in a large mixing bowl.

Drizzle the oil, salt, and peppers around the edge of the bowl, and toss to fully coat the vegetables.

Spread vegetables into a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet. Roast vegetables in the

oven until Brussels sprouts are crisp, and the sweet potato is tender, about 20-25 minutes.

Heat a large nonstick pan over medium-high heat.

Add 1-2 tablespoons of olive oil and turn up to high heat. Add the sweet potatoes, brussels sprouts, onion, garlic, and salt and pepper. Let cook, stirring occasionally for about 4 minutes.

(You may need to add a little water if the vegetables start to stick)

Make 4 "wells" with the back of a large spoon and crack the eggs into the hash. Cover and cook eggs until they reach desired doneness.

Take off the stove and sprinkle with optional ingredients. Enjoy!



FALL LENTIL SALAD WITH BUTTERNUT SQUASH AND GOAT CHEESE

Nutritional Highlights

Lentils are a great source of plant-based protein and fiber.

One cup of butternut squash has 297% of your daily needs of Vitamin A as well as 48% of your daily needs of Vitamin C.

Servings: 4



Ingredients

1 package Trader Joe's Ready to Eat Steamed Lentils

1 lb butternut squash cut into 1⁄2" pieces, (about 3 cups)

1 Tbsp olive oil

1/2 tsp coriander

1/4 tsp cumin

1/4 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp ginger

2 garlic cloves, minced

Toppings: crumbled goat cheese, flat leaf parsley, 2 Tbsp pepitas

Dressing

3 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp Balsamic vinegar

2 Tbsp shallot, minced

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Directions

Preheat oven to 375F

Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper, and lightly spray with cooking spray.

Combine garlic, coriander, cumin, ginger, cinnamon and the olive oil.

Place butternut squash in a bowl and combine with spice mixture. Arrange squash on baking sheet and roast until browned and tender, about 20 minutes.

Stir halfway through roasting. Let cool slightly.

While squash is roasting, prepare the dressing by adding the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, shallot, and mustard in a small bowl. Whisk to combine.

Place lentils in pan on stovetop and heat gently or place in microwave safe bowl and heat until warm.

Combine lentils, squash, dressing in a large bowl. Toss gently.

Transfer to a serving platter and top with goat cheese, flat leaf parsley, and pepitas. Enjoy!

SHEET PAN CHICKEN SHAWARMA

Nutritional Highlights

Paprika and cumin add flavor, aroma, and color to dishes without adding sodium or fat.

The sweet potatoes and chicken in this dish provide fiber and protein for a hearty meal that will leave you full and satisfied.

Servings: 4



Ingredients

1 lb chicken breast tenders

2 sweet potatoes, sliced into 1⁄4 inch rounds

1 large red onion, sliced into 1⁄2 inch rounds

4 cloves garlic, peeled, minced

4 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp honey

1 Tbsp paprika

2 tsp cumin

Pinch of cinnamon

1 tsp red pepper flakes

Juice of 2 lemons, save the lemons to add to sheet pan

Kosher salt and pepper

1 Tbsp toasted sesame seeds

Toppings: arugula, cucumbers, feta, hummus, dill or parsley, whole wheat pita or naan



Directions

Preheat oven to 425F. Spray a large baking sheet with olive oil cooking spray and set aside or line with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, combine chicken, sweet potatoes, red onion, garlic, 2 T olive oil, honey, paprika, cumin, red pepper flakes, lemon and salt and pepper. Toss well to coat.

Spread the chicken mixture in an even layer on prepared baking sheet. Add the juiced lemons. Drizzle with a little more olive oil if it looks dry, and sprinkle with sesame seeds, salt and pepper.

Place chicken in oven and roast 30-40 minutes, stirring halfway through cooking. Cook until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165°F and sweet potatoes are tender.

Place the chicken and vegetables in individual serving bowls and top with arugula, cucumbers, feta, hummus, and herbs! If desired, drizzle more lemon juice and olive oil on top before serving.

Enjoy with whole wheat pita or naan.



Paprika and cumin add flavor, aroma, and color to dishes without adding sodium or fat.

The sweet potatoes and chicken in this dish provide fiber and protein for a hearty meal.

For more information or to connect with Pam, click here.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.