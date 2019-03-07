HL Food

Over-the-top foods inspired by rodeo season

They say everything is bigger in Texas, including the food!

HOUSTON - One of the many perks of attending the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is getting the opportunity to indulge in over-the-top foods.  Whether you prefer fried, stuffed or just plain outrageous, the spirit of rodeo can live on long after the crowds are gone with help from a few spots around town.  

"We're so blessed to live in state where the food is here all the time.  I mean frankly, rodeo time in Texas is pretty much all the time," said Tanji Patton with Goodtaste.tv.  

More Headlines

You can catch Goodtaste with Tanji, Saturday and Sunday at 5:30 a.m. right here on KPRC Channel 2.  For more information, click here.  

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.