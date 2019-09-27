Cypress chef shares restaurant-style shrimp risotto recipe you can make at home

HOUSTON - Looking for a savory Italian dish to make at home?
Shrimp risotto is a rice dish laced with broth, white wine, butter and parmesan.
Here's a classic risotto recipe to try.
Classic Risotto
Ingredients:
6oz Yellow Onion (brunoised)
2 Garlic Cloves (minced)
8oz Butter (divided)
6oz Dry White Wine
1 ½ # Arborio Rice
2 ½ Quarts of Chicken
5oz Parmesan Cheese
Salt and Pepper (To Taste)
Serve with grilled shrimp
Directions:
- In pan, add 4oz of butter, the onions and minced garlic and cook until translucent.
- Add the Arborio Rice and fold in with aromatics. It is very important to fold and not stir to keep the grains of the rice intact.
- Add white wine and reduce, once reduced add the chicken broth (warm) a little at a time. Keep adding broth as soon as the rice absorbs the liquid and repeat the process until rice is cooked.
- Last fold in the parmesan cheese and the rest of butter . Season to Taste.
- Serve with grilled shrimp
