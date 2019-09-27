HL Food

Cypress chef shares restaurant-style shrimp risotto recipe you can make at home

Derick Bulux is the executive chef of d'Vine Wine Bar & Bistro Restaurant

HOUSTON - Looking for a savory Italian dish to make at home?

Shrimp risotto is a rice dish laced with broth, white wine, butter and parmesan.

Here's a classic risotto recipe to try. 

Classic Risotto

Ingredients:

6oz Yellow Onion (brunoised)

2 Garlic Cloves (minced)

8oz Butter (divided)

6oz Dry White Wine

1 ½ # Arborio Rice

2 ½ Quarts of Chicken

5oz Parmesan Cheese

Salt and Pepper (To Taste)

Serve with grilled shrimp 

Directions:

  • In pan, add 4oz of butter, the onions and minced garlic and cook until translucent.
  • Add the Arborio Rice and fold in with aromatics. It is very important to fold and not stir to keep the grains of the rice intact.
  • Add white wine and reduce, once reduced add the chicken broth (warm) a little at a time. Keep adding broth as soon as the rice absorbs the liquid and repeat the process until rice is cooked.
  • Last fold in the parmesan cheese and the rest of butter . Season to Taste.
  • Serve with grilled shrimp

