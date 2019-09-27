Cypress chef shares restaurant-style shrimp risotto recipe you can make at home

HOUSTON - Looking for a savory Italian dish to make at home?

Shrimp risotto is a rice dish laced with broth, white wine, butter and parmesan.

Here's a classic risotto recipe to try.

Classic Risotto

Ingredients:

6oz Yellow Onion (brunoised)

2 Garlic Cloves (minced)

8oz Butter (divided)

6oz Dry White Wine

1 ½ # Arborio Rice

2 ½ Quarts of Chicken

5oz Parmesan Cheese

Salt and Pepper (To Taste)

Serve with grilled shrimp

Directions:

In pan, add 4oz of butter, the onions and minced garlic and cook until translucent.

Add the Arborio Rice and fold in with aromatics. It is very important to fold and not stir to keep the grains of the rice intact.

Add white wine and reduce, once reduced add the chicken broth (warm) a little at a time. Keep adding broth as soon as the rice absorbs the liquid and repeat the process until rice is cooked.

Last fold in the parmesan cheese and the rest of butter . Season to Taste.

Serve with grilled shrimp

