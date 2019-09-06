HL Food

Cocktail recipes for your next Texas-sized tailgating party

Recipes provided by Robbie Shoults

HOUSTON - The NFL regular season has kicked off and that means tailgating season is here.

Head honcho of Bear Creek Smokehouse, Robbie Shoults shakes up Texas-sized drinks to cheer on the Texans this season.

Check out the Texas-themed cocktail recipes below, you can easily whip up for your next tailgating party. 

TEXAS BBQ BLOODY MARY

 

  • 4 oz Tomato Juice
  • 2 oz  Vodka
  • Pinch of Celery Salt
  • 1/2 tsp hot sauce
  • 1 Tbs BBQ sauce
  • 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
  • Juice from 1/2 lemon

Directions: 
Add all of above ingredients to a shaker of ice. Shake for 10 seconds, pour into a glass rimmed with smoked salt. Add ice and garnish with a skewer of brisket, celery, cherry tomatoes, Jalapeno, olive and lemon wedge.


TEXAS TWISTER

 

  • 2 1/2 oz Tequila
  • 1 1/2 oz Grand Marnier
  • 2 oz Fresh lime juice
  • 4 oz frozen limeade
  • Splash of Corona
  • Splash of Zinfandel
  • 2 cups crushed ice

Directions:
Blend all ingredients with ice until smooth. Pour into a chilled margarita glass. Garnish with lime.

There are also dos and don'ts to keep in mind to tailgate safely. 

Robbie puts our tailgating knowledge to the test with a fun quiz.

