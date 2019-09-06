Cocktail recipes for your next Texas-sized tailgating party

HOUSTON - The NFL regular season has kicked off and that means tailgating season is here.

Head honcho of Bear Creek Smokehouse, Robbie Shoults shakes up Texas-sized drinks to cheer on the Texans this season.

Check out the Texas-themed cocktail recipes below, you can easily whip up for your next tailgating party.

TEXAS BBQ BLOODY MARY

4 oz Tomato Juice

2 oz Vodka

Pinch of Celery Salt

1/2 tsp hot sauce

1 Tbs BBQ sauce

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

Juice from 1/2 lemon

Directions:

Add all of above ingredients to a shaker of ice. Shake for 10 seconds, pour into a glass rimmed with smoked salt. Add ice and garnish with a skewer of brisket, celery, cherry tomatoes, Jalapeno, olive and lemon wedge.



TEXAS TWISTER

2 1/2 oz Tequila

1 1/2 oz Grand Marnier

2 oz Fresh lime juice

4 oz frozen limeade

Splash of Corona

Splash of Zinfandel

2 cups crushed ice

Directions:

Blend all ingredients with ice until smooth. Pour into a chilled margarita glass. Garnish with lime.



There are also dos and don'ts to keep in mind to tailgate safely.

Robbie puts our tailgating knowledge to the test with a fun quiz.

Check out the full clip below to play along.





Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.