Cocktail recipes for your next Texas-sized tailgating party

HOUSTON - The NFL regular season has kicked off and that means tailgating season is here.
Head honcho of Bear Creek Smokehouse, Robbie Shoults shakes up Texas-sized drinks to cheer on the Texans this season.
Check out the Texas-themed cocktail recipes below, you can easily whip up for your next tailgating party.
TEXAS BBQ BLOODY MARY
- 4 oz Tomato Juice
- 2 oz Vodka
- Pinch of Celery Salt
- 1/2 tsp hot sauce
- 1 Tbs BBQ sauce
- 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- Juice from 1/2 lemon
Directions:
Add all of above ingredients to a shaker of ice. Shake for 10 seconds, pour into a glass rimmed with smoked salt. Add ice and garnish with a skewer of brisket, celery, cherry tomatoes, Jalapeno, olive and lemon wedge.
TEXAS TWISTER
- 2 1/2 oz Tequila
- 1 1/2 oz Grand Marnier
- 2 oz Fresh lime juice
- 4 oz frozen limeade
- Splash of Corona
- Splash of Zinfandel
- 2 cups crushed ice
Directions:
Blend all ingredients with ice until smooth. Pour into a chilled margarita glass. Garnish with lime.
