Chicken wings with a Jamaican twist: Houston chef Shakti Baum shares an easy recipe

HOUSTON - If you are looking for recipe ideas for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. Shakti Baum, executive chef and owner of Etta’s Kitchen, is sharing a flavorful recipe for one of America’s favorite finger foods: chicken wings.

She uses Jamaican jerk marinade to give a delicious twist to the classic chicken wings.

The recipe is so easy to try at home, that you can make it for any picnic, cookout or poolside event you may have this summer.

“Cook the wings at a high temperature and flip them 15 minutes into cooking,” suggest Baum, who also shared the recipe for the creamy jerk dipping sauce that goes great with the chicken wings.

To see Baum's complete interview, watch the video above.

Jerk Chicken Wings

• ½ yellow onion – chopped

• ½ cup green onions, sliced

• 6 garlic cloves, skin off

• 2 habanero peppers

• 2 tablespoons fresh thyme

• 1 tablespoon kosher salt

• 2 teaspoons black pepper

• 2 teaspoons ground allspice

• 1 teaspoon dried thyme

• ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

• ½ teaspoon ground cumin

• ½ teaspoon nutmeg

• ¼ cup oil

• ¼ cup soy sauce

• 2 tablespoons brown sugar

• 2 tablespoons honey

• ¼ cup lime juice

• 3 pounds chicken wings

• Cooking spray

Directions:

Add all ingredients to list. Put yellow onion, green onions, garlic, habanero peppers, fresh thyme, kosher salt, black pepper, allspice, dried thyme, cinnamon, cumin, nutmeg, vegetable oil, soy sauce, brown sugar, and lime juice, respectively, in a blender and blend until marinade is completely smooth.

Place chicken in a large bowl. Pour marinade over chicken and toss to coat completely. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and marinate in the refrigerator for at least ight hours or overnight.

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and spray with cooking spray.

Place chicken drumettes on prepared baking sheet and reserve marinade left in the bowl. Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes.

Brush 1/2 the reserved marinade onto chicken and turn wings over. Bake for 15 minutes.

Turn chicken and brush on remaining 1/2 the reserved marinade. Bake until tender and caramelized, 10 to 15 minutes more. Rest wings on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a serving platter

Creamy Jerk Dipping Sauce

• 2 tablespoon lime juice

• 2 cups sour cream

• 1 cup real mayonnaise

• 1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

• 2 tablespoons Jamaican jerk marinade

Directions:

Place all ingredients in a bowl and stir until they are well combined.Serve with Jerk Chicken Wings.

Recipe provided by: Shakti Baum.

