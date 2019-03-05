Celebrating Pączki  Day at Houston's Polonia Restaurant

HOUSTON - Pączki - it's more than just a tongue twister!

Pączki (pronounced pownch-key) is a delicious, deep-fried, Polish pastry, dusted with powdered sugar and filled with jelly or sweet cream.

It's so delicious that there's an entire day dedicated to celebrating and enjoying it.

Pączki Day marks the start of the final week of pre-Lenten celebrations.

It's traditionally observed the day before Ash Wednesday in the U.S., but in Poland, pączki sales are allegedly the highest on Tlusty Czwartek, or “Fat Thursday," the Thursday before Ash Wednesday.

In Houston, Polonia Restaurant sells 1,000 or more of the sweet treat on Pączki Day.

Mix 96.5's Lauren Kelly took Houston Life viewers there to see how exactly they're made.

