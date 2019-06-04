Celebrating National Cheese Day at Houston Dairymaids

HOUSTON - For Houstonians serious about celebrating National Cheese Day, there's no better place to do it than Houston Dairymaids.

Owner Lindsey Schechter has been in the cheese business since 2007, starting out as a wholesale supplier and opening their retail store in 2012.

Her mission? To promote cheesemakers making cheese by hand, especially those in Texas.

Customers can stop by Houston Dairymaids Tuesday through Friday for free cheese samples at their store in the Heights.

Houston Life's Lauren Kelly speaks with owner Lindsey in the video above, and has cheesemonger Tim Middlebook break out the ooey goeey melted raclette.

