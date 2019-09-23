Celebrate the first day of fall with No Bake Pumpkin Protein Bites

HOUSTON - Pumpkins are packed with vitamins and minerals, so if you're looking for a way to incorporate them into your diet, look no further.

Certified nutritionist Krystal Hammett shares three easy ways.

1. Use fresh pumpkin to make puree

Buy a small pumpkin, preheat the oven to 400 degrees, cut in half and coat with coconut oil. Bake face down for 45 minutes, then let cool. Scoop into a food processor and pulse for 2-3 minutes. Add salt if desired. You can make it in advance and store in the freezer (in a stainless steel or thick glass container).

2. Eat pumpkin seeds

You can enjoy them in many different ways:

Eat them by the handful

Sprinkle in salads

Add to smoothies

Incorporate in recipes

3. Buy canned organic pumpkin

Take the puree and add it to vanilla protein powder to make pumpkin smoothies or check out the Pumpkin Protein Bites recipe below.

No Bake Pumpkin Protein Bites

Ingredients:

1 1/2 to 2 cups dry, uncooked GF oatmeal

1/2 cup all-natural almond butter or sun butter

1.5 cup organic unsweetened pumpkin puree

2 scoops Vanilla Pea Protein Powder

1/4 cup whole chia seeds

seeds 1/4 cup Lakanto maple flavored monk fruit

maple flavored monk fruit 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice

1/2 cup Lily's chocolate chips

Directions:

1. In a large bowl, combine and stir all ingredients until the mixture comes together.

2. Form into tsp-sized balls and store in a glass or stainless steel container in the refrigerator.

This recipe keeps in the refrigerator for up to one week.

