Celebrate National Red Wine Day with 4 wines under $20

HOUSTON - Despite what you might have heard in the past, red wine isn't just for the cold months of the year anymore.

There are plenty of red wines on the market that can be enjoyed during the hot, summer season.

Karin Singley, chairman of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Wine Events Committee, shares her top picks for red wines under $20. Plus, some award-winning favorites from last year's Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition.

1. Ancient Peaks Winery Renegade, Santa Margarita Ranch, 2016

The red blend from California pairs well with barbecue.

This wine was awarded top region in last year's rodeo wine competition.

2. Bodegas Muriel Reserva, Rioja DOCa, 2013

This lighter style of wine comes from Spain, and would pair best with tapas style foods.

This wine also earned the second highest score out of more than 3,000 wins from 18 different countries in last year's competition.

3. Barbera D'Alba Sovrana, Italy, 2015

This Italian wine is light on the palate, with subtle hints of floral and fruit flavors.

4. Joseph Droubin, Bourgogne Pinot Noir, 2016

This wine is lighter, compared to the Pinot Noir that comes out of California.

It is best when served chilled.

Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition will happen Nov. 16-17.

The wine committee is now accepting entries from around the world.

They expect to have more than 3,000 entries, and will taste them all during the two-day competition.

This year our featured region is going to be Argentina, specifically Mendoza, so all of you red wine lovers are going to love the Malbec," Singley said.

The public can enjoy award-winning wines from this year's competition at the Champion Wine Garden during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.