Batch cooking: Meatballs 3 ways

HOUSTON - If you want to get ahead on your weekly dinners, we're helping you get a jump start this school year with meatball recipes made 3 different ways.

Cookbook author, mom and blogger, Leigh Ann Chatagnier with My Diary of Us, shares batch cooking basics to make weeknight dinners a breeze.

You can prepare the meatballs as ready to cook, add them to a baking sheet and freeze for four hours. Next, add the uncooked meatballs to an airtight freezer bag and freeze until you are ready to cook them. They can be thawed in the fridge the day you are ready to cook or the night before. Place them in the oven to cook, then enjoy!

Save time and money with these delicious recipes:

PORK BANH MI SUBS

A sandwich loaded with flavor is just what the entire family will love. Switch up the favorites with this fun twist. Ground pork is being used in this recipe, but you can substitute it with beef, chicken, or turkey if you prefer. Traditionally, bahn mi has pickled carrots and daikons, but were adding cucumbers for a fresh crunch.



CHICKEN SHAWARMA MEATBALL BOWL

Meatballs don't have to be just for Italian cuisine. In this recipe they are seasoned with shawarma seasoning and seared in a skillet before continuing to cook in the oven. This gives them so much more flavor and texture.



MARINARA MEATBALLS

Cook the meatballs in the skillet, make the sauce in the same skillet and freeze the meatballs in the sauce. To reheat, add to a large skillet and slowly warm through. Alternatively, you can bake the meatballs, make fresh sauce, then warm the meatballs up in the sauce. They will stay good in the freezer for 3 months.



