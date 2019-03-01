Attention Houston Foodies! Yelp just released a list of top 100 places to eat in Texas

HOUSTON - Hot off the press!

Yelp just released a list of the top 100 places to eat in Texas.

According to Yelp:

"We identified businesses in the restaurants category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews."

Here's a list of all the Houston kitchens that made the list:

9 - Las Tortas Perronas

30 - Le' Pam's House of Creole

36 - Diced Poke

52 - Yoyo's Hot Dog

75 - Local Poke

86 - Avesta Persian Grill

98 - Okome Don

Other nearby cities with restaurants that made the list include the Woodlands, Cypress and Spring.

If you're looking to travel in through Texas on a good old fashioned road trip anytime soon, here is the full list:

1. Tony's Italian Delicatessen – Montgomery

2. Gino's Deli Stop N Buy – San Antonio

3. Kurry Takos – Austin

4. Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe – Grapevine

5. Frank – Dallas

6. It's a Punjabi Affair – Amarillo

7. Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar – Fort Worth

8. Nancy's Sky Garden – Austin

9. Las Tortas Perronas – Houston

10. DB's Rustic Iron BBQ – Terlingua

11. Boteco – Austin

12. Jewboy Burgers – Austin

13. Granny's Tacos – Austin

14. Hugs Cafe – McKinney

15. Nelson's BBQ – San Antonio

16. Fu Manchung – Spring

17. Aladdin Cafe – Crowley

18. Kat's Barbecue – Santa Fe

19. Munchiez – Carrollton

20. Vietwich – Sugar Land

21. Abo Youssef – Austin

22. Casa Mia Latin Cuisine – Lewisville

23. Tranky's Tacos – Garland

24. Ceviche Ceviche – South Padre Island

25. Yia Yia’s House of Gyros Mesquite – Mesquite

26. Thyme For Lunch – San Antonio

27. Taste Community Restaurant – Fort Worth

28. Boca 31 – Denton

29. T-Loc's Sonora Hot Dogs – Austin

30. Le' Pam's House of Creole – Houston

31. Ceviche7 – Austin

32. Fuego Latino Gastropub – Round Rock

33. Van's Banh Mi – Austin

34. Leon Valley Cafe – San Antonio

35. The Pita Shop - San Marcos

36. Diced Poke – Houston

37. El Taquito – El Paso

38. Empa Mundo – Irving

39. Pappa Gyros – Katy

40. Mama Frances Soul Kitchen – La Marque

41. Slider Provider – Helotes

42. Butcher Block Food & Drinks – Dallas

43. Moi Vietnamese Grill – Pflugerville

44. Bowl Mami – Carrollton

45. Taqueria El Crucero – Waco

46. Cafe Homestead – Waco

47. Papa's Burgers – San Antonio

48. Whiskers Fish & Burgers – Dallas

49. Tiba Grill – Arlington

50. Quixote Bakery Cafe – Richland Hills

51. Coco Shrimp – Fort Worth

52. Yoyo's Hot Dog – Houston

53. Hoody's Sub Shop – Round Rock

54. Santorini Cafe – Austin

55. DEE DEE – Austin

56. The Shed Market – Abilene

57. Banh Mi Houston – Spring

58. E B Latin Bistro – Plano

59. Railway Cafe – Athens

60. Truth BBQ – Brenham

61. The Big Kahuna – Austin

62. Titas Taco House – Humble

63. Lula Jane's – Waco

64. Casa Jacaranda – Venus

65. Ephesus Mediterranean Grill – Dallas

66. Pollos Asados Los Norteños – San Antonio

67. Irie's Island Food – Port Aransas

68. The Flying Carpet – Austin

69. Crepe Crazy - Dripping Springs

70. Banh Mi Ngon – Austin

71. Comfort Cafe – Smithville

72. CorkScrew BBQ – Spring

73. Outlaw Kitchens – San Antonio

74. Spicy Mikes Bar-B-Q Haven – Amarillo

75. Local Poke – Houston

76. BackDraft Pizzeria – Bee Cave

77. Alamo Hot Dog – San Antonio

78. Sky Rocket Burger – Dallas

79. The B's Kitchen – Austin

80. Spice Station – Kingsville

81. Iron Fish Sushi & Grill – Pflugerville

82. Taco y Vino – Dallas

83. Not Just Q – Dallas

84. Steves' Market & Deli – Brownwood

85. Papi's Pies – Round Rock

86. Avesta Persian Grill – Houston

87. Lebowski's Grill – Austin

88. Tyler's Barbeque – Amarillo

89. Up Inspired Kitchen – Frisco

90. Tender Smokehouse – Celina

91. Sharks Burger – Leander

92. Eggsquisite Cafe – Allen

93. 5 Ate Cafe – Spring

94. Sushi Kadan – Carrollton

95. Nyam Nyam Cafe – Cypress

96. Sikhay Thai Lao Cuisine – Fort Worth

97. The Red Vault Bistro – Flatonia

98. Okome Don – Houston

99. La Cocina de Roberto - The Woodlands

100. Arepitas - Harker Heights

To view Yelp's full article click here.

