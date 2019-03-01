Attention Houston Foodies! Yelp just released a list of top 100 places to eat in Texas

HOUSTON - Hot off the press!
Yelp just released a list of the top 100 places to eat in Texas.
According to Yelp:
"We identified businesses in the restaurants category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews."
Here's a list of all the Houston kitchens that made the list:
- 9 - Las Tortas Perronas
- 30 - Le' Pam's House of Creole
- 36 - Diced Poke
- 52 - Yoyo's Hot Dog
- 75 - Local Poke
- 86 - Avesta Persian Grill
- 98 - Okome Don
Other nearby cities with restaurants that made the list include the Woodlands, Cypress and Spring.
If you're looking to travel in through Texas on a good old fashioned road trip anytime soon, here is the full list:
1. Tony's Italian Delicatessen – Montgomery
2. Gino's Deli Stop N Buy – San Antonio
3. Kurry Takos – Austin
4. Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe – Grapevine
5. Frank – Dallas
6. It's a Punjabi Affair – Amarillo
7. Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar – Fort Worth
8. Nancy's Sky Garden – Austin
9. Las Tortas Perronas – Houston
10. DB's Rustic Iron BBQ – Terlingua
11. Boteco – Austin
12. Jewboy Burgers – Austin
13. Granny's Tacos – Austin
14. Hugs Cafe – McKinney
15. Nelson's BBQ – San Antonio
16. Fu Manchung – Spring
17. Aladdin Cafe – Crowley
18. Kat's Barbecue – Santa Fe
19. Munchiez – Carrollton
20. Vietwich – Sugar Land
21. Abo Youssef – Austin
22. Casa Mia Latin Cuisine – Lewisville
23. Tranky's Tacos – Garland
24. Ceviche Ceviche – South Padre Island
25. Yia Yia’s House of Gyros Mesquite – Mesquite
26. Thyme For Lunch – San Antonio
27. Taste Community Restaurant – Fort Worth
28. Boca 31 – Denton
29. T-Loc's Sonora Hot Dogs – Austin
30. Le' Pam's House of Creole – Houston
31. Ceviche7 – Austin
32. Fuego Latino Gastropub – Round Rock
33. Van's Banh Mi – Austin
34. Leon Valley Cafe – San Antonio
35. The Pita Shop - San Marcos
36. Diced Poke – Houston
37. El Taquito – El Paso
38. Empa Mundo – Irving
39. Pappa Gyros – Katy
40. Mama Frances Soul Kitchen – La Marque
41. Slider Provider – Helotes
42. Butcher Block Food & Drinks – Dallas
43. Moi Vietnamese Grill – Pflugerville
44. Bowl Mami – Carrollton
45. Taqueria El Crucero – Waco
46. Cafe Homestead – Waco
47. Papa's Burgers – San Antonio
48. Whiskers Fish & Burgers – Dallas
49. Tiba Grill – Arlington
50. Quixote Bakery Cafe – Richland Hills
51. Coco Shrimp – Fort Worth
52. Yoyo's Hot Dog – Houston
53. Hoody's Sub Shop – Round Rock
54. Santorini Cafe – Austin
55. DEE DEE – Austin
56. The Shed Market – Abilene
57. Banh Mi Houston – Spring
58. E B Latin Bistro – Plano
59. Railway Cafe – Athens
60. Truth BBQ – Brenham
61. The Big Kahuna – Austin
62. Titas Taco House – Humble
63. Lula Jane's – Waco
64. Casa Jacaranda – Venus
65. Ephesus Mediterranean Grill – Dallas
66. Pollos Asados Los Norteños – San Antonio
67. Irie's Island Food – Port Aransas
68. The Flying Carpet – Austin
69. Crepe Crazy - Dripping Springs
70. Banh Mi Ngon – Austin
71. Comfort Cafe – Smithville
72. CorkScrew BBQ – Spring
73. Outlaw Kitchens – San Antonio
74. Spicy Mikes Bar-B-Q Haven – Amarillo
75. Local Poke – Houston
76.BackDraft Pizzeria – Bee Cave
77. Alamo Hot Dog – San Antonio
78. Sky Rocket Burger – Dallas
79. The B's Kitchen – Austin
80. Spice Station – Kingsville
81. Iron Fish Sushi & Grill – Pflugerville
82. Taco y Vino – Dallas
83. Not Just Q – Dallas
84. Steves' Market & Deli – Brownwood
85. Papi's Pies – Round Rock
86. Avesta Persian Grill – Houston
87. Lebowski's Grill – Austin
88. Tyler's Barbeque – Amarillo
89. Up Inspired Kitchen – Frisco
90. Tender Smokehouse – Celina
91. Sharks Burger – Leander
92. Eggsquisite Cafe – Allen
93. 5 Ate Cafe – Spring
94. Sushi Kadan – Carrollton
95. Nyam Nyam Cafe – Cypress
96. Sikhay Thai Lao Cuisine – Fort Worth
97. The Red Vault Bistro – Flatonia
98. Okome Don – Houston
99. La Cocina de Roberto - The Woodlands
100. Arepitas - Harker Heights
To view Yelp's full article click here.
