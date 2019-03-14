HOUSTON - Air fryers are all the rage lately, but if you still don't understand how they work, Registered Dietitian, Mary Ellen Phipps with Milk and Honey Nutrition breaks it all down for us.

"The key thing with an air fryer is that nothing is actually being fried, it's kind of a little misconception there. It's like a teeny tiny convection oven and hot air just swirls around and around... it's quicker and think about getting the crispiness of the toaster oven without the sogginess of the microwave," said Phipps.

Click here for Mary Ellen's "Air Fryer Basics" guide sharing 40 different recipes you can cook in an air fryer.

