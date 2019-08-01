A sneak peek of the Houston Restaurant Weeks menu for B.B. Italia

HOUSTON - Dine out and do good this month during Houston Restaurant Weeks.

It’s the largest annual fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank.

Diners can enjoy specially priced meals at over 200 participating restaurants around Houston.

Rigatone alla Norma, B.B. Italia Kitchen & Bar. Photo credit: Kirsten Gilliam

The restaurants then make donations directly to the Houston Food Bank based upon how many brunches, lunches and dinners they sell during the event.

Courtesy: HoustonRestaurantsWeeks.com

This is the first year for B.B. Italia Kitchen and Bar to participate, since they just opened a few months ago.

The patio at B.B. Italia Kitchen & Bar

Daniel Berg, executive chef at B.B. Italia Kitchen and Bar, talks about their special Houston Restaurant Weeks menu and shares an easy appetizer recipe for Whipped Ricotta.

Whipped Ricotta

Serves 12

Ingredients:

6 lb. cow’s milk ricotta

¾ cup of heavy cream

1 tbsp. salt

Directions:

1. Combine all ingredients in KitchenAid with whisk attachment.

2. Whisk for approximately 2 minutes on high untillight and fluffy.

3. Serve with toasted bread or plated. Top with olive oil or honey (optional).

"The idea is to get this ricotta, and put a lot of air into it, so you really kind of want to do a lot of whisking,” Berg said.

The chef recommends using a stand mixer if you have one.

Click here to see a list of participating restaurants for Houston Restaurant Weeks.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.