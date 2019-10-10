5 Houston restaurants that will cater your Astros watch party

HOUSTON - Astros watch parties are in full swing, which means it's time to put on your hosting hat. Leave the cooking up to the professionals and wow all your guests with catering from these local restaurants. Sounds like a homerun to us.

1. Goode Company

What they bring to the table:

Whether you're craving Texas barbecue, burgers or sizzling fajitas, Goode Company has you covered. Choose from their full service or delivery option to make your next party complete with Goode Company's famous appetizers, entrees sides and drinks. Their menu includes favorites such as mesquite-smoked fajitas, brisket, pork ribs, jalapeño cheese bread, pecan pie, pralines and more. Early game? Kick-off your day with breakfast tacos and migas - and don't forget to add sides of Mexican rice and refried beans.

Full menu and details here.

2. Mendocino Farms

What they bring to the table:

With chef-driven preparations and quality ingredients from local farms and food artisans, the value of Mendocino Farms' catering menu is unsurpassed. With simple pick-up or delivery options, getting your meal where it needs to go couldn't be any easier before a big game. Hosting game-day at your place? Hook it up with our chef-driven BBQ Chicken & Smoked Gouda, Tuscan Steak mini cocktail sandwiches or some Chili Rubbed Chicken Skewers and let the high fives roll in. Looking for a dip to share around the TV? Add in an order of our Crudites Platter with Gourmet Dip Trio, that will surely please everyone on your couch.

Full menu and details here.

3. Picos

What they bring to the table:

Leave it to Pico's to provide an impressive spread for parties of any size. From full-staffed catering engagements to customized party packs, enjoy the restaurant's signature dishes including Fajita Feast packs, Bulk Enchiladas and the newly launched Queso Gram. Available for order in store and on the Favor App, the Queso Gram includes a large order of chips and hot queso in a custom gift box accompanied by a balloon and card for you to include your own special note – in "queso" you want to add a cheesy touch to a delicious surprise.

Full menu and details here.

4. Postino Wine Café

What they bring to the table:

What could be better than a smoking grill of hamburgers and hotdogs with an ice-cold beer to enjoy during baseball season? How about a crisp glass of refreshing champagne with a savory bruschetta board or artisan cheese platter. Kick-up your next viewing party with hand-crafted panini's and wine by the bottle as you cheer on the Astros. Postino Wife Café has the crave-worthy bites to make this a season to remember. Available at either the Heights location or the newly opened Montrose location.

Full menu and details here.

5. Eunice

What they bring to the table:

The Duck Poppers crafted by Chef Drake Leonards of Eunice are a foolproof finger food to snack on while cheering for your favorite team. With the perfect mix of creole seasoning, cream cheese, smoked bacon and more, this dish might be gone before the game even starts…don't say we didn't warn you. Duck Poppers are a must have at your next party. Eunice's catering menu includes everything from appetizers to entrees, sides and desserts.

Full menu here. Contact Melissa Joyce, Director of Catering & Sales for catering inquiries.

Your guests when they see your watch party spread:

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.