3 tasty pecan recipes you didn't know you needed until now

Recipes provided by Leigh Ann Chatagnier

HOUSTON - Satisfy your sweet tooth this summer season with 3 easy recipes that are sure to be crowd pleasers.

No matter which way you pronounce "pecans" these recipes will take your pecan recipes up a notch. 

Cookbook author, mom and blogger, Leigh Ann Chatagnier shows us how it's done. 

Check out her recipes below:

 

CANDIED PECANS

INGREDIENTS:

  • 4 cups of halved pecans        
  • 1 egg white, whisked until frothy    
  • 1/2 cup of brown sugar    
  • 1/4 cup of granulated sugar        
  • 1 tablespoon cinnamon        
  • 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

DIRECTIONS:

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
  • Add Whisked Egg to the pecans and stir to coat.
  • Add in dry ingredients and then stir again to coat evenly.
  • Spread coated pecans out evenly on a parchment lined baking sheet.
  • Bake for 40-45 minutes until golden brown, stirring every 15 minutes that they are cooking to ensure the pecans don’t burn.
     

DARK CHOCOLATE TOFFEE PECAN BARS

INGREDIENTS:
 
Crust:

  • 2 Sticks Softened Butter
  • 2/3 Cup Packed Brown Sugar
  • 2 2/3 Cup Flour

Filling: 

  • 4 Eggs
  • 2 Cups Pecans
  • 3/4 Cup Brown Sugar
  • 1 Cup Light Corn Syrup
  • 4 Tbsp. Butter, Melted
  • 1 1/2 Tsp. Vanilla Extract
  • 1/2 Cup Toffee Bits
  • 1 Cup Dark Chocolate Chips
  • 1/2 Tsp. Salt

DIRECTIONS: 

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • To make the crust, beat butter and sugar together until creamy.
  • Add in flour and salt and mix until crumbly.
  • Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil, allowing some overhang. Press the crust into the aluminum foil in an even layer.
  • Bake for 20 minutes.
  • For the filling, combine brown sugar, corn syrup, butter, vanilla, toffee bits, dark chocolate chips, salt, and pecans in a bowl. 
  • Pour over hot crust and bake for another 20 minutes.
  • Let cool completely. Remove bars from the baking sheet and slice into bars.
     

HEALTHY CHOCOLATE CHIP PECAN MUFFINS 

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 1/2 Cups Whole-Wheat Flour
  • 1 Cup Old Fashioned Oats
  • 1 Tbsp. Baking Powder
  • 1/2 Tsp. Baking Soda
  • 1/2 Tsp. Salt
  • 1/2 Tsp. Cinnamon
  • 1/2 Cup Coconut Milk
  • 1 Very Ripe Banana
  • 1/3 Cup Honey
  • 1/4 Cup Olive Oil
  • 1 Egg
  • Zest from 1 Orange
  • 1/2 Cup Chopped Toasted Pecans
  • 2 Oz. Chopped Dark Chocolate

DIRECTIONS: 

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
  • Line a muffin tin with liners or spray with non-stick spray.
  • Combine flour, oats, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon in a large bowl.
  • Mash banana in another large bowl and add coconut milk, honey, olive oil, and egg.  Whisk well.
  • Combine wet ingredients with the dry ingredients and stir until all is combined.
  • Fold in orange zest, pecans, and dark chocolate.
  • Pour batter into muffin tins filling almost to the top.
  • Bake for 15-18 minutes until muffins are cooked through and a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.
  • Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week or can also be frozen.
     

To connect with Leigh Ann and for more information on these recipes, click here. 

