3 tasty pecan recipes you didn't know you needed until now

HOUSTON - Satisfy your sweet tooth this summer season with 3 easy recipes that are sure to be crowd pleasers.

No matter which way you pronounce "pecans" these recipes will take your pecan recipes up a notch.

Cookbook author, mom and blogger, Leigh Ann Chatagnier shows us how it's done.

Check out her recipes below:

CANDIED PECANS

INGREDIENTS:

4 cups of halved pecans

1 egg white, whisked until frothy

1/2 cup of brown sugar

1/4 cup of granulated sugar

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Add Whisked Egg to the pecans and stir to coat.

Add in dry ingredients and then stir again to coat evenly.

Spread coated pecans out evenly on a parchment lined baking sheet.

Bake for 40-45 minutes until golden brown, stirring every 15 minutes that they are cooking to ensure the pecans don’t burn.



DARK CHOCOLATE TOFFEE PECAN BARS

INGREDIENTS:



Crust:

2 Sticks Softened Butter

2/3 Cup Packed Brown Sugar

2 2/3 Cup Flour

Filling:

4 Eggs

2 Cups Pecans

3/4 Cup Brown Sugar

1 Cup Light Corn Syrup

4 Tbsp. Butter, Melted

1 1/2 Tsp. Vanilla Extract

1/2 Cup Toffee Bits

1 Cup Dark Chocolate Chips

1/2 Tsp. Salt

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

To make the crust, beat butter and sugar together until creamy.

Add in flour and salt and mix until crumbly.

Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil, allowing some overhang. Press the crust into the aluminum foil in an even layer.

Bake for 20 minutes.

For the filling, combine brown sugar, corn syrup, butter, vanilla, toffee bits, dark chocolate chips, salt, and pecans in a bowl.

Pour over hot crust and bake for another 20 minutes.

Let cool completely. Remove bars from the baking sheet and slice into bars.



HEALTHY CHOCOLATE CHIP PECAN MUFFINS

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 Cups Whole-Wheat Flour

1 Cup Old Fashioned Oats

1 Tbsp. Baking Powder

1/2 Tsp. Baking Soda

1/2 Tsp. Salt

1/2 Tsp. Cinnamon

1/2 Cup Coconut Milk

1 Very Ripe Banana

1/3 Cup Honey

1/4 Cup Olive Oil

1 Egg

Zest from 1 Orange

1/2 Cup Chopped Toasted Pecans

2 Oz. Chopped Dark Chocolate

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Line a muffin tin with liners or spray with non-stick spray.

Combine flour, oats, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon in a large bowl.

Mash banana in another large bowl and add coconut milk, honey, olive oil, and egg. Whisk well.

Combine wet ingredients with the dry ingredients and stir until all is combined.

Fold in orange zest, pecans, and dark chocolate.

Pour batter into muffin tins filling almost to the top.

Bake for 15-18 minutes until muffins are cooked through and a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.

Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week or can also be frozen.



To connect with Leigh Ann and for more information on these recipes, click here.

