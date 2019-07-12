3 tasty pecan recipes you didn't know you needed until now

HOUSTON - Satisfy your sweet tooth this summer season with 3 easy recipes that are sure to be crowd pleasers.
No matter which way you pronounce "pecans" these recipes will take your pecan recipes up a notch.
Cookbook author, mom and blogger, Leigh Ann Chatagnier shows us how it's done.
Check out her recipes below:
CANDIED PECANS
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 cups of halved pecans
- 1 egg white, whisked until frothy
- 1/2 cup of brown sugar
- 1/4 cup of granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon cinnamon
- 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
- Add Whisked Egg to the pecans and stir to coat.
- Add in dry ingredients and then stir again to coat evenly.
- Spread coated pecans out evenly on a parchment lined baking sheet.
- Bake for 40-45 minutes until golden brown, stirring every 15 minutes that they are cooking to ensure the pecans don’t burn.
DARK CHOCOLATE TOFFEE PECAN BARS
INGREDIENTS:
Crust:
- 2 Sticks Softened Butter
- 2/3 Cup Packed Brown Sugar
- 2 2/3 Cup Flour
Filling:
- 4 Eggs
- 2 Cups Pecans
- 3/4 Cup Brown Sugar
- 1 Cup Light Corn Syrup
- 4 Tbsp. Butter, Melted
- 1 1/2 Tsp. Vanilla Extract
- 1/2 Cup Toffee Bits
- 1 Cup Dark Chocolate Chips
- 1/2 Tsp. Salt
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- To make the crust, beat butter and sugar together until creamy.
- Add in flour and salt and mix until crumbly.
- Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil, allowing some overhang. Press the crust into the aluminum foil in an even layer.
- Bake for 20 minutes.
- For the filling, combine brown sugar, corn syrup, butter, vanilla, toffee bits, dark chocolate chips, salt, and pecans in a bowl.
- Pour over hot crust and bake for another 20 minutes.
- Let cool completely. Remove bars from the baking sheet and slice into bars.
HEALTHY CHOCOLATE CHIP PECAN MUFFINS
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 1/2 Cups Whole-Wheat Flour
- 1 Cup Old Fashioned Oats
- 1 Tbsp. Baking Powder
- 1/2 Tsp. Baking Soda
- 1/2 Tsp. Salt
- 1/2 Tsp. Cinnamon
- 1/2 Cup Coconut Milk
- 1 Very Ripe Banana
- 1/3 Cup Honey
- 1/4 Cup Olive Oil
- 1 Egg
- Zest from 1 Orange
- 1/2 Cup Chopped Toasted Pecans
- 2 Oz. Chopped Dark Chocolate
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Line a muffin tin with liners or spray with non-stick spray.
- Combine flour, oats, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon in a large bowl.
- Mash banana in another large bowl and add coconut milk, honey, olive oil, and egg. Whisk well.
- Combine wet ingredients with the dry ingredients and stir until all is combined.
- Fold in orange zest, pecans, and dark chocolate.
- Pour batter into muffin tins filling almost to the top.
- Bake for 15-18 minutes until muffins are cooked through and a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.
- Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week or can also be frozen.
