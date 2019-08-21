3 summer healthy recipes that don't require turning on the stove or oven

HOUSTON - With these high temperatures it’s OK to want to cook without the heat or fix a meal without turning the stove on.

And if you are looking for healthy recipes, Mark Anthony Bailey, a celebrity chef and author of "Cooking in Boxers: 50 Ways to Keep Your Mate in Bed" stopped by our studio with three summer recipes that require zero cooking.

“There’s no need to give up soups because it’s summer. Go with a cold soup,” said Bailey, who also recommends repurposing rotisserie chicken sold at most grocery markets to serve it on bread or on lettuce cups.

To watch Bailey's complete interview and recipe tips, watch the video above.

1. Cold Corn & Shrimp Soup

Ingredients:

• 4 packages frozen corn kernels, thawed

• 1 cup low-fat milk

• 1 cup low-fat yogurt

• 1/2 cup fresh lime juice

• 1 teaspoon ground coriander

• Pinch cayenne, pepper

• 1-pound cooked frozen shrimp, thawed, roughly chopped

• 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved

• 1 avocado, halved, pitted, peeled and diced

Directions:

In a blender, working in two batches, puree corn, yogurt, milk, lime juice, coriander and cayenne. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a large bowl, pressing to extract as much liquid as possible; discard solids. Stir in chopped shrimp and season with salt and pepper.

Serve garnished with tomatoes, avocado and reserved whole shrimp.

2. Arugula, Apple and Chickpea Salad Wraps

Ingredients;

• 2 big handfuls arugula, washed and dried

• 1/2 apple, diced

• 1/2 cup canned garbanzo beans, rinsed

• 1 hard-boiled egg, diced

• 2 to 4 ounces hard Gouda cheese, cut into bite-sized pieces

• 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

• 1/2 to 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

• Salt, to taste

• Black Pepper, to taste

• 2 12-inch whole wheat, spinach or tomato tortillas

Directions:

Combine all the salad ingredients in a mixing bowl. Whisk together the oil and balsamic vinegar with a pinch of salt and pepper. Sprinkle this over the salad and gently toss to coat all the ingredients.

Lay the tortilla out on a piece of parchment paper. Pile about half the salad greens down the center of one of the tortillas. Fold the sideflaps inward and then roll the tortilla up like a burrito, tucking the greens inward and compressing them as you go.

Serve immediately.

3. Spicy Asian Chicken Lettuce Cups

Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup mayonnaise

• 2 teaspoon sambal oelek or Chinese chile-garlic sauce

• 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

• 1/2 teaspoom sesame oil

• One 2-pound rotisserie chicken, skin and bones discarded, meat pulled into bite-sized pieces

• 2 scallions, white and green parts, thinly sliced

• Salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste

• 12 iceberg lettuce leaves

• Lime wedge, for serving

Directions:

In a medium bowl, mix the mayonnaise with the sambal oelek, mustard and sesame oil. Stir in the chicken and scallions and season with salt and pepper. Spoon the chicken salad into the lettuce cups. Serve with lime wedges.

Recipes provided by Mark Anthony Bailey.

