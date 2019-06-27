3 steps to making Cauliflower Rice at home

HOUSTON - In search of a quick and healthy meal idea that won't sacrifice flavor? Cauliflower Rice checks all the boxes, and it can be customized to your liking.

Three easy steps is all it takes.

Grate the cauliflower

Boil it to soften

Cook in cream and butter with seasoning for enhanced flavor

Step 1: Prepare the cauliflower

Take a whole cauliflower (average size is 20oz.) and remove stem and leaves. Halve the head of the cauliflower then cut each half in half. Grab the stem and use the grater (medium-sized holes) to grate into "rice." Set aside.

Step 2: Boil

In a pot, fill up to half with water and turn to a boil. Once it's boiling, add cauliflower rice and cook for 5 minutes. Add a pinch of salt for flavor. After 5 minutes, pour into a colander. Place 3 paper towels flat and pour rice onto paper towels. Cover with another paper towel and press to soak up water and reduce moisture.

Step 3: Flavor

In a pot, turn on medium heat and put in 1 tbsp. of butter and 1 tbsp. of chopped garlic. Then add 5oz (assuming 20oz cauliflower, 25% of total cauliflower weight) of cream. Add pepper or preferred seasoning. At Peli Peli Kitchen, they add peri peri seasoning. Stir on medium heat for 5 minutes. After 5 minutes, turn off the heat and pour in rice and stir it up.

Add your preferred protein, and that's a keto-friendly, but flavorful meal!



Pro tip: To make mashed cauliflower, boil rice for an extra 5 minutes (10 minutes total).

