3 sangria recipes to help you beat the Houston heat

HOUSTON - Quench your thirst this summer with these 3 easy cocktail recipes you can make at home.

Lead Mixologist at Le Colonial, Alexa Braswell shares tips to think outside the glass and add fresh ingredients to your summer sips.

Check out her recipes below:

White Peach Sangria

1 oz white Peach Puree (The Perfect Puree of Napa Valley)

.5 ox Soho Lychee liqueur

.5 oz fresh lime juice

. 25 oz ginger syrup (The Alchemist Ginger Syrup)

2 oz Pinot Grigio (La Villa Pinot Grigio)

Built-in Bordeaux Stem over ice. Garnished with 3 slices of white Peach, 2 Lychees, and 3 Raspberries.



Prickly Pear Sangria

1 oz Prickly Pear Puree (The Perfect Puree from Napa Valley)

.5 oz fresh Lime juice

2 oz fresh Orange Juice

.5 oz Lemongrass Simple Syrup(Equal parts chopped Lemongrass, Hot water, and Sugar)

2 oz Shooting Star Pinot Noir

Splash Sprite

Garnished with 2 orange slices, 3 black cherries, 1 strawberry, and mint. Built-in Bordeaux stem over ice.



Le Colonial Sangria

1 1/2 oz Viet Simple Syrup ( Simple syrup infused with lemongrass, lemon rind, coriander, and cucumber)

1 oz Ketel one Peach and Orange Botanical Vodka

2 oz Le Colonial Rose

. 5 oz Lime Juice

Splash of Sprite

Garnished with a basil stuffed lychee and built-in Bordeaux Stem over ice.

