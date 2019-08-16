3 cocktail recipes to help you celebrate National Rum Day

HOUSTON - Rum enthusiasts rejoice!

It's National Rum Day and what better way to celebrate then to make your very own cocktails from the comfort of your home for a fun date night.

Rum is one of the most popular liquors, and beverage manager, Marc Borel with Rainbow Lodge is sharing 3 easy cocktails to help you savor the flavors of rum on this special holiday.



Marc has nearly 15 years’ experience in the hospitality industry in Houston, and joined the Rainbow Lodge team in 2015. He oversees the award-winning wine list and cocktail program, plans the wine and spirits dinners at the restaurant, as well as oversees their monthly wine tasting events.

Check out his recipes below:



Daiquiri

Not frozen, a classic daiquiri that is easy to make.

1 1/2 oz White rum

1/2 oz Simple syrup

1 oz Lime juice

Combine, shake and strain into a coupe glass, garnish with lime wheel.



Dark and Stormy

A classic that is good anytime of year.

1.5 oz Barrel Aged Dark Rum like Goslings

2 dashes of Angostura bitters

0.5 oz lime juice

3 oz Ginger Beer

Fill glass with ice. Add rum, bitters and juice, top with ginger beer. Serve in a Collins (water glass) with fresh ice and lime wedge.

Jungle Old Fashioned

A fun version of a classic old fashioned made with coconut and regular rum.

1.5 oz House Infused Coconut Rum

1 oz Plantation Dark Pineapple Rum

Splash Lemon/Lime Soda

4 dashes Walnut Bitters

Stir over ice in mixing glass, strain into a Nick and Nora with Coconut Rim and lime peel around Maraschino Cherry.



For more information, watch the full clip above.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.