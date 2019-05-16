3 rosé wines under $20

HOUSTON - When the summer temperatures set in, what's better than a refreshing glass of rosé?
A few things to know about rosé, they pair beautifully with just about everything. Not the sweet rosés, these are all dry, because of the acidity and the dryness they really do work well with food," said Tanji Patton with Goodtaste.tv.
If you'd like to mix up a rosé cocktail for your next gathering, here are two options:
Bitter Rosé Spritz
- Rosé
- Tonic
- Grapefruit twist
Americano Rosato
- Rosé
- Aperol
- Soda
- Fresh squeeze of orange
