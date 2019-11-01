3 kid-approved after school snacks your kids will actually eat

HOUSTON - School mornings consist of a long to-do list, from cooking breakfast to packing lunches, the last thing you want to worry about is snacks, but you know the afternoon cravings are unavoidable.

That's why nutrition professional and founder of The Informal Grub, Casey Barbles, shares 3 recipes that will hold up the kids before dinner, and the best part is they can make them themselves.

Check out the recipes below that will please even the pickiest eaters.



PEANUT BUTTER + BANANA SUSHI

INGREDIENTS:

1 Siete Tortilla

Peanut butter (or Nutella)

1 Medium banana



METHOD:

1. On a cutting board, lay out 1 tortilla

2. Spread peanut butter down the middle of the tortilla reserving about a teaspoon for later.

3. Place banana on top of peanut butter and roll up tortilla.

4. Spread remaining peanut butter on outer edge of tortilla to create a seal.

5. Slice into pieces resembling a sushi roll and enjoy!



RAINBOW FRUIT KABOBS WITH VANILLA-HONEY YOGURT DIP

INGREDIENTS:

Pineapple, diced

Green grapes

Strawberries

Blueberry

Cantaloupe, diced

2 cups plain

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/4 cup honey

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon



METHOD:

1. Take a skewer and stick thru the middle of a piece of fruit, using a different type of fruit every time

2. Do this until the skewer is full

3. In a medium bowl, stir together yogurt, honey and cinnamon

4. Enjoy!



NO BAKE CHOCOLATE CHIP ENERGY BITES

INGREDIENTS:

Quick oats

Mini chocolate chips

Unsweetened coconut flakes

Peanut butter

Honey

Vanilla

Ground flaxseed

Chia seeds

Salt



METHOD:

1. Simply dump all the ingredients in a mixing bowl

2. Mix until combined and then form into balls.

The recipe calls to make 30 balls, but if you want to make them smaller you can.

For more information or to connect with Casey, click here.







Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.