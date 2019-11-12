3 healthy food swaps to keep your blood sugar levels in check

HOUSTON - November is National Diabetes Awareness month. It's a time dedicated to spreading awareness about the different forms of diabetes and empowering those living with the disease.

Diabetes affects tens of millions of Americans, including about 1.5 million who will be diagnosed in this year alone.

The three most common types of diabetes diagnosed in the US are: Type 1 diabetes, Type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes.

Registered dietitian, Mary Ellen Phipps with Milk and Honey Nutrition, is living with type 1 diabetes, so she knows the importance of keeping our blood sugar levels in check.

Phipps shares easy swaps we can make in our diets that promote stable and steady blood sugar levels.

Check out these 3 key areas she recommends to focus on:



FAT SWAPS: PLAIN TOAST VS. AVOCADO EGG TOAST

Fat acts as a blood sugar buffer and helps delay the absorption of carbohydrate, meaning we avoid spikes and get a nice steady supply of energy after a meal, aka stable blood sugars. Instead of just having a plain old piece of bread and butter, try swapping that butter for some plant based fats from avocado (and the egg adds some additional fat and protein as well)

FIBER SWAPS: CARBOHYDRATE SNACKS VS. CARB + PROTEIN SNACKS

Protein can also act as a blood sugar buffer and helps us stay full and satisfied. Snacks are a perfect way to see this in action. Snacks help keep us full and satisfied and get us from one meal to the next. Carbs give us energy and protein keeps us satisfied. Protein also prevents any rapid rises in blood sugar from carbohydrate alone. The ideal snack combines carbs and protein.



PROTEIN SWAPS: PLAIN WHITE RICE VS. BROWN RICE + VEGGIES AND SEAFOOD

Rice is typically considered a four letter word in the diabetes crowd. Eating straight white rice can make your blood sugars sky rocket. But, the texture and flavor are so so yummy!

So, how can you enjoy it but still manage blood sugars? Make sure to pair it with any or all of the below when you do choose to eat rice:

veggies

another higher protein grain (like quinoa)

seafood or plant based protein source



