3 flirty cocktail recipes for your next at-home date night

HOUSTON - Make your next date night one to remember with flirty cocktail recipes you can make yourself.

Forget the dinner reservation and impress your date by shaking things up.

Lead Mixologist, at Le Colonial, Alexa Braswell, shares 3 simple recipes.



SPICE ME UP

Tequila, strawberry, basil and black pepper cocktail.

1 1/ 2 oz Casamigos Blanco Tequila

Casamigos Blanco Tequila . 75 oz lemon juice

lemon juice . 5 oz agave

agave . 5 oz Campari Liqueur

Campari Liqueur 2 muddled strawberries

2 basil leaves

A dash of black pepper

Directions:

Muddle strawberries and add tequila, agave, lemon juice, campari and basil to shaker. Shake vigorously and double strain over ice in a collins glass. Garnish with basil leaf.



YIN AND YANG

Chocolate and vanilla martini.

1.5 oz Grey Goose Vanilla Vodka

Grey Goose Vanilla Vodka 1 oz Heavy whipping cream

Heavy whipping cream . 5 oz Godiva Dark Chocolate Liqueur

Godiva Dark Chocolate Liqueur . 5 oz Bailey Irish Cream

Decorate martini glass with chocolate syrup and leave in freezer for five minutes until design is set in place. Shake vodka, Godiva liqueur, heavy whipping cream, and Baileys vigorously and strain into your chilled and designed martini glass. Top with grated chocolate flakes.



PASSION

Mango and passion fruit martini.

1.5 oz Belvedere Mango Passion Vodka

Belvedere Mango Passion Vodka 1.5 oz Mango Nectar and Mango Puree

Mango Nectar and Mango Puree . 5 oz Passion Puree

Shake purees and vodka and strain into martini glass. Garnish with an orchid.

For more information watch the full clip above or click, here to connect with Alexa.



