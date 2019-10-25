3 easy ways to serve this European staple

HOUSTON - Satisfy your sweet tooth with 3 delicious homemade crepe recipes, perfect for any occasion.

Chef Al Bueno with Sweet Paris Cafe shares how to make the recipes under 10 minutes!

Check them out below:

Breakfast Crêpe: Allison's Parfait

1 Pre-made crepe

1/4 cup Fresh Plain Yogurt (Pro Tip: Make it Greek Yogurt for heightened nutrition!)

1/4 cup Fresh Strawberries, sliced

1/2 banana, sliced

Toasted Almonds

Granola

1 Tsp Honey

To Assemble

1. Lightly oil a flat pan on the stove. Place pre-made crepe to warm and make soft.

2. Add Fresh yogurt and fruit and remove after 1-2 minutes on the stove top

3. Fold the crepe envelope style to hold the ingredients

4. Garnish with toasted almonds, granola, honey and enjoy!



Healthy Savory: Turkey, Grapes & Brie

1 Pre-made crepe

Turkey deli meat

Sliced Grapes (Pro Tip: Have the brie at room temperature to aid in melting process)

Brie Cheese

To Assemble

1. Lightly oil a flat pan on the stove. Place pre-made crepe to warm and make soft.

2. Add turkey, brie and sliced grapes in the center of the crepe. Keep on the stove until cheese begins to melt and is fragrant.

3. Fold the crepe envelope style to hold the ingredients.

4. Garnish with additional sliced grapes and enjoy!



Carpool Crêpe: Nutella with Strawberries and Bananas



Ingredients: (Serves 1)

1 Pre-made crepe

1/4 cup (...or more...we won't judge) of Nutella

1/2 Banana, sliced

1/4 cup fresh strawberries, sliced

To Assemble

1. Lightly oil a flat pan on the stove. Place pre-made crepe to warm and make soft.

2. Add Nutella, banana and strawberries. Keep on the stove until Nutella begins to melt - but not liquid!

3. Fold the crepe envelope style to hold the ingredients

4. Garnish with extra Nutella drizzle and sliced strawberries and enjoy!

Watch the full segment above for more information.



