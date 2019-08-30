3 easy one-pan dinner recipes

HOUSTON - As the school year begins, this can be an overwhelming time for families as schedules try to sync back up.

After a long day, dinner time should be simple and something to look forward to with the entire family.

So, if you're on the hunt for easy meal time inspiration, we've got you covered.

Culinary instructor and owner of Smart In The Kitchen, Marcia Smart, shares 3 recipes that are simple, tasty and require minimal clean up.

One-pan dinners are the answer, check out Marcia's simple Whole30 recipes below:

SAUSAGE AND PEPPERS

Marcia's pro tips:

"I like to use grass-fed sausages for this and if the sausages are Whole30 compliant, this is a great dinner for September Whole30 people. Pederson Farms and Teton Waters Ranch make great smoked sausage with clean ingredients. Served with sauerkraut (I like Bubbie's brand as well as a brand sold at the farmer's market I can bring) and grainy German mustard,"

SPATCHCOCKED CHICKEN WITH RAINBOW CARROTS AND SHALLOTS

Marcia's pro tips:

"If you don't want to spatchcock the chicken yourself, the butcher will do it for you. Throw your families favorite veggies on the pan: Add haricot vert, quartered green beans or even red grapes for sweetness. The chicken lays flat so it cooks in 30 minutes,"

SHEET PAN FISH

Marcia's pro tips:

"Use parchment paper to line the sheet pan for even easier clean up. You can use almost any fish: Arctic Char, Salmon, Halibut, Cod or Sea Bass. It will cook in about 15 minutes, no chopping or prep is necessary,"



