Young Houston professionals coming together for a cause

HOUSTON - Rachael Gordon, one of the founding members of the Young Houstonians for Houston Children’s Charity (YHHCC) discusses details of their upcoming second birthday bash and how you can get involved.

This organization brings together young professionals for networking events and community service.

It also benefits Houston Children’s Charity.

We support Houston children in need, and through Houston Children’s Charity and their programs, and this event is going to help children who are sleeping on the floor, get beds. It’s a new bed, box spring, frame, sheets and a pillow, and so that they can dream big…” said Rachael Gordon with Young Houstonians for Houston Children’s Charity.

YHHCC is hosting a birthday bash on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Hotel ZaZa (Med Center) at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $35 each or free for members of YHHCC.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

