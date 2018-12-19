Where to see Santa before Christmas day

HOUSTON - We love taking our pictures with Santa Claus. It always gives us great family memories. And if you are looking for places to take the kids to see St. Nick before Christmas day, we have some unique ideas for you.

Amanda Sorena, contributor at the app, Mommy Nearest ,stopped by our studio with six different options to experience more than just a photo with Santa, starting with The Galleria mall.

“The one thing that people don’t know about The Galleria is that you can get a fast pass. So you can go online, reserve a time slot, buy your photo package, get there, skip the line and do some shopping,” said Sorena.

But if you are looking for something more special, besides a photo opportunity, there are other options like the Lone Star Flight Museum, where you can see Santa flying in, or at the Downtown aquarium, where you can have breakfast with Santa.

“What if you have a kid that is not so sure about Santa yet? You want to get him in a room, get him familiar with Santa. Breakfast might be a good way to ease them in, so they are not kicking and screaming at their photo,” said Sorena.

