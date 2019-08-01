Where to celebrate Harry Potter's birthday in Houston

HOUSTON - It’s hard to believe, but yesterday was Harry Potter’s 39th birthday, and the Children’s Museum of Houston is throwing a magical birthday bash for the beloved wizard.

The event is this Saturday, Aug. 3, and Leti Luna, spokesperson from the Children’s Museum, stopped by Houston Life with more details on the special celebration that will last all day.

Courtesy: Children’s Museum of Houston

“It’s not just meeting Harry, Hermione and Ron. We also have different interactive workshops for kids to do, science experiments. We have a full list on our website,” said Luna, who brought a prototype of a magic wand that kids can built at the museum.

“This is a take on the Marauder's Map. Basically, what they’re going to build is a magic quill where you don’t see anything now, but you’ll be programming a wand to reveal a secret message,” said Luna about one of the many cool projects kids can do that day inspired by the Boy Who Lived.

Courtesy: Children’s Museum of Houston

Other activities include a Theatre Under The Stars acting class to learn how to bring characters to life and a game of Quidditch by the Houston Cosmos Quidditch Club.

“The famous sport of Harry Potter, of course is Quidditch, so if you’ve never played, then you can come out to the museum and learn how to play and even do some games with us,” said Luna.

And an event like Harry Potter’s birthday needs a magician, and magician Jamie Salinas gave us a preview of some of the rope tricks he will show the kids this Saturday.

To see Salina’s tricks, watch the video above.

For more information about Harry Potter’s Birthday Bash and all other events happening this summer at the Children’s Museum of Houston, call 713-522-1138 or visit its website, cmhouston.org.

Sponsored by Children’s Museum of Houston

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.