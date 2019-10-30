5 FREE family-friendly Día de los Muertos celebrations in Houston

HOUSTON - Looking for a place in Houston to celebrate Día de los Muertos with the whole family? We've rounded up five FREE events around town where you and the kiddos can take part in cultural festivities while honoring lost loved ones.

1. Xfinity Dia de los Muertos

Day of the Dead, or Día de los Muertos, is a Mexican holiday where families and friends gather to celebrate, remember and prepare special foods in honor of those who have departed. This FREE festival celebrates and remembers those who have departed. Featuring a large calavera created by Gonzo247 and friends, Mojigangas courtesy of Thomas Will Pascal Robinson, hands-on art activities, art cars, performances on stage and more! Bring an image or a favorite item of a loved one to place on an altar* created by Angel Quesada.Day of the Dead, or Día de los Muertos, is a Mexican holiday where families and friends gather to celebrate, remember and prepare special foods in honor of those who have departed. This FREE festival celebrates and remembers those who have departed. Featuring a large calavera created by Gonzo247 and friends, Mojigangas courtesy of Thomas Will Pascal Robinson, hands-on art activities, art cars, performances on stage and more! Bring an image or a favorite item of a loved one to place on an altar* created by Angel Quesada.

When: Friday, November 1, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Discovery Green Conservancy, 1500 McKinney Houston, TX 77010

For more info click here.

2. Day of the Dead Celebration

Join us for Day of the Dead/Día de los Muertos, a free family-friendly celebration! Fun parent-supervised activities for the children including sugar skull decorating (while supplies last), face painting, crafts and music. Food and Snowy of Midtown snow cones available for purchase on-site. Learn about the Latin customs surrounding the Day of the Dead/Día de los Muertos celebrations held for deceased loved ones. Explore authentic altars made by local artists, commemorate your loved one by leaving them a message in the Book of the Dead.

When: Saturday, November 2, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: National Museum of Funeral History, 415 Barren Springs Dr, Houston, TX 77090

For more info click here.

3. MECA's 19th Annual Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Festival

Join us for MECA's 19th Annual Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Festival, a FREE community celebration of Latin American folk art traditions that commemorate family and ancestry! Día de los Muertos is a culmination of pre-Colombian heritage and Catholic influence honoring the souls of the dead in a lively, cheerful celebration. MECA's Día de los Muertos celebration has flourished into a two day festival boasting a variety of traditional foods from the Americas, folk and fine arts, and three performance stages. Join us for performances by acts like MECA Ballet Folklorico, Tres En Punto, Los Guerreros De La Musica / LGM, Solero Flamenco, and for the first time ever, Jilgueros de Altamira from Tamaulipas, Mexico!

When: Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: MECA 1900 Kane Houston, TX 77007

For more info click here.

4. 2019 Magnolia Park Día de los Muertos

In its 6th year, the Magnolia Park Día de los Muertos returns with even more family-friendly fun celebrating the historic Latino neighborhood of Magnolia Park and honoring the Día de los Muertos feast day. This year we're moving the event to the historic Hidalgo Park at 7000 Avenue Q — one of the first parks in the city built by and to celebrate the Mexican and Mexican-American community. Built in 1934 with a "quiosco" hand-sculpted by Mexican artist Vidal Lozano, this park is beloved by the residents of Magnolia Park.

When: Saturday, November 2, 12 – 7 p.m.

Where: Magnolia Park, 7000 Avenue Q Houston, TX 77011

For more info click here.

5. Day of the Dead in the Heights

Día de Los Muertos in The Heights returns! Join us for a great day of music, dance, art, food, and vendors at Montie Beach Park. FREE ADMISSION! All proceeds from the festival go to the Montie Beach Park Improvement Initiative.

When: Saturday, November 2, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Montie Beach Park, 915 Northwood St, Houston, TX 77009

For more info click here.

Don't forget to bring something for the ofrenda:



