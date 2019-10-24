Traveling to D.C. for the World Series? Here's 5 must-see spots for visiting Astros fans

Getty Images

Games three, four and potentially five of the World Series take place at the Nationals' home base of Washington D.C. Priority number one of traveling Astros fans will obviously be to root for our team in enemy territory. Priority number two? Sight-see in the nation's capitol. Here are five must-see spots to visit while you're in town.

1. Republic Cantina

Why you should visit:

The restaurant invites patrons to enjoy the games on their projector, while rooting for the RIGHT team. If you're a ‘Stros fan in D.C., you'll probably be at the game, but it's still a great place to grab a bite and beverage pre-game. Owner, Chris Svetlik, is a Houston native, serving Tex-mex to the D.C. area. They even have themed drinks like THE ALTUVE.

Address: 43 N St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Link: www.facebook.com/RepublicCantina

2. The National Mall

Visitor review:

"The National Mall is a staple in D.C. and a must see. Aside from it being beautiful, especially at night when everything is lit up, there are so many monuments and memorials that you can see just as you walk down it. There are the Lincoln and Washington memorials on either end and on the sides are the Vietnam and Korean War memorials. The WWII memorial is opposite Lincoln, just before Washington...The area definitely gets crowded on nice days. You can play a game of frisbee, fly a kite or just bring a picnic and people watch. The mall also has a lot of events...Best of all, it's free! The National Mall is a can't-miss area in DC." – Alexa L.

Address: Constitution Ave NW Washington, DC 20565

Link: www.nps.gov

3. Georgetown Cupcake

The sweetest way to cheer on our home team! ⚾️😋 Our #GoNatsDozen is available by pre-order on https://t.co/bpea4Gx4z2! pic.twitter.com/AW2veaFKMm — Georgetown Cupcake (@GTownCupcake) October 23, 2019

Visitor review:

"Been loving these cupcakes for years and years - nothing quite compares. More often than not, there's quite a sizable line outside -- it moves (relatively) quickly and buys you time to decide what flavor(s) you want! Alternatively, order online in advance and you can skip the line…I've tried many of their flavors, and they're all wonderful. Just pick the ones that look and sound the most appetizing to you; I've never once been disappointed. Their seasonal flavors are always great as well. My all-time favorite is the Milk Chocolate Birthday. Mmmmm" – Karen N.

Address: 3301 M St NW Washington, DC 20007

Link: www.georgetowncupcake.com

4. Arlington National Cemetery

Visitor review:

"You can't visit DC and not go here. Cemeteries always have a solemn and respectful feeling while your there but this one is so much deeper. You can feel the sacrifice of the men and women who are buried here. Also, go watch the change of guard at the tomb of the unknown soldier. That will change your life." – Owusu A.

Address: Arlington, VA 22211

Link: www.arlingtoncemetery.mil

5. Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History

Visitor review:

"When in DC you go to a Smithsonian museum. They're free, fun, and totally worth the time to visit. This was my first museum on my long list of stops while in Washington DC...We didn't get to explore nearly enough here on our first day that we ended up returning on the last day to finish up...If you are at all a geology buff you'll LOVE the Gemstone, Rocks, and Minerals section. Besides the Hope Diamond there's a fascinating array of things to see. I could easily spend half a day just in this exhibit. Go when they open and the crowds will be non-existent. Go on a weekday and you'll have the place to yourself!" – McKenzie S.

Address: 1000 Constitution Ave NW Washington, DC 20004​​​​​​​

Link: naturalhistory.si.edu

Finding fun things to do in enemy territory got me like:

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.