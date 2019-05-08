The summer camp your kiddos will love

Summer is just around the corner!

If you are running out of summer camp options, don’t worry.

The Houston SPCA Critter Camp is perfect for kids wanting to learn and explore animal rescues.

Julie Kuenstle with Houston SPCA stops by with more information on how you can sign up for this fun and educational camp.

You get to work with our veterinarians, they actually will bring you the tools and show you exactly what to use." –Julie Kuenstle, Houston SPCA

You can also get a preview of the camp on Saturday, May 25th during Houston SPCA's open house.

If you would like to sign up for the Houston SPCA Critter Camp, visit their website at houstonspca.org.

This article is sponsored by the Houston SPCA.

