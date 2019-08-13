The one-stop shop for all your holiday needs in Houston

HOUSTON - The 39th Annual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market is the one-stop shop for all your holiday needs and it will be here in no time.

The market consists of more than 260 merchants and 23 are brand new this year. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience for families to create memories and traditions.

Nutcracker Market Highlights

What: The 39th Annual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market

When: November 14-17, 2019

Where: NRG Center

Why: 11% of merchandise sales and all ticket proceeds go to Houston Ballet Foundation



Ticket and General Information

General admission tickets $20 at NRG Ticketmaster for $18 beginning August 12 Houston-area Randalls locations and at participating local merchants for $18 beginning October 21



Market hours: Thursday - Friday, November 14 and 15, 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



Strollers, carts, rolling bags, wagons and pets are not permitted inside

PACKAGE PICK-UP: Back again to keep avid shoppers from arm fatigue! Check your packages and pick them up upon departing. There is a standard fee per package.

Sara Parr with the Nutcracker Market along with Elyse Schultz with Laugh Out Loud Expressions share a preview.

Laugh Out Loud Expressions

The BLVD

Specializes in unique and whimsical gifts that promote laughter and joy from animated plush to funny hats. Follow them on social media, here

Home Fields

Astonishing fashion and home décor. Follow them on social media, here

Marye-Kelley

3D replicas of college and pro football, baseball, hockey, basketball, and NASCAR stadiums, arenas, and tracks.

Glenda Gies

Custom gifts and home decor for all occasions. Follow them on social media, here

Beautiful handbags, bringing old Hollywood glamour and sophistication to a whole new generation of fashionable women. Follow them on social media, here Check out the Facebook video below for 3 more awesome merchants you can find at the upcoming Nutcracker Market.

For more information click, here



Sponsored by the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.