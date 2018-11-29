"The Nutcracker" comes to life inside a historic mansion

HOUSTON - Families can participate in the classic tale of "The Nutcracker" during special performances at The Wynne Home Arts Center in Huntsville.

"We decided that with a Victorian mansion right there in Huntsville, that rather than asking an audience to sit in a dark theater and watch the show, that they should come into the mansion and participate in this story,” said Dana Nicolay, artistic director with Nicolay Dance Works.

The annual holiday presentation is called "A Wynne Home Nutcracker."

Performances run nightly December 5-8. Tickets can be purchased online here.

