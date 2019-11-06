The largest Filipino Festival in the South is coming to Sugar Land

Highlights from the 2018 Houston Filipino Street Festival at Rice University.

Sugar Land, TX - No matter what time of year you visit the Philippines, you will come across at least one of the hundreds of festivals happening all the time there.

If you can't make it there, you can experience Filipino culture, food and entertainment right here at home with the Houston Filipino Street Festival.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's big event.

1. When and where is it happening:

This year's festival is set for Saturday, Nov. 9 at Constellation Field in Sugar Land, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Event organizers describe the event as a feast for all your senses, not just your taste buds.

There will be cultural dancing, live music and non-stop entertainment to enjoy.

2. Sam Milby is this year's special celebrity guest

3. What can you do at the festival?

For the kids, the event will have a children story time, Filipino games, crafts like how to make Filipino lanterns, how to make and fly kites, coloring books, face painting and more.

There's also over 100 food and non-food vendors.

The event kicks off with a a pre-festival 5K/1K Run/Walk at 10 a.m.

4. Who is behind this annual event?

The festival is hosted by an organization called FYP (Filipino Young Professionals of Houston).

This non-profit 501c3 organization focuses on educational initiatives, professional development and exposure of the Filipino culture through festivals and special cultural performances.

They also have a scholarship foundation, support disaster relief funds and volunteering in the community.

5. What about tickets and parking?

Tickets for the Houston Filipino Street Festival at $12 online and $15 at the gate. Kids under age 7 are free. Free parking will also be available.

For more information, click here.

