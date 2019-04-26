Taking a walk on the wild side, and it's all for a great cause!

HOUSTON - A few furry, fuzzy and scaled friends make an appearance for a sneak peek at a big event happening tomorrow! The 12th Annual Nature Fest at Bridgeland gives guests an up close and personal look at some pretty cool animals. Headliner Dave Salmoni with Animal Planet shares all the details.
Everything that I do, like this, the reason that we're here, is we want to show you that they're awesome! So once you believe that they're awesome and you get a little connection with them, even if you're a little bit scared, you recognize that animals are great," said Salmoni.
