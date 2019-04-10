Stroll, sip and save the animals

HOUSTON - We're sharing a preview of the event that consists of drinking beer and saving animals in the wild. Brew at the Zoo returns to the Houston Zoo for a second year and Jackie Wallace with the Houston Zoo shares all the details.



"April 25th is our second annual 'Brew at the Zoo' and we have over 50 beers for people to try... so when you come to 'Brew at the Zoo' all of our guests will receive a little sample," said Wallace.

For more information or for ticket purchases just visit HoustonZoo.org/Brew or call 713-533-6500.

Sponsored by the Houston Zoo

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.