Stops to keep your kids entertained at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

HOUSTON - From the art work to the carnival rides, there's so much to see and at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and if you haven't had a chance to get in on the fun yet, mom blogger Meagan Clanahan shares her go-to stops for the kids.

"If you're going to take your kids, I know it can seem kind of stressful but there are so many things for them to do. Of course we have the mutton bustin', if you have a 5 or a 6-year-old... you need to register by 10a.m., it's first come first serve, it's $15 a ride and they can actually ride... great picture opportunities," said Clanahan.

For more information click here

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.