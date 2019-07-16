Space historian reflects on the legacy of Apollo 11 with new film

HOUSTON - In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, a new documentary is sharing never-before-seen footage of the historic mission on the big screen.

“Apollo 11: First Steps Edition” showcases the real-life moments of humankind's first steps on the moon.

Robert Pearlman served as a historical advisor on the film.

It really looks like you are looking at something that was shot yesterday, and I’ve seen the film countless times, in both editing and the final version. Every time we get into the launch sequence, I’m on the edge of my seat going, are they going to make it?" - Robert Pearlman

The unforgettable story is told from archived footage and audio files from astronauts and mission control flight directors.

Photo Courtesy: MacGillivray Freeman Films/CNN Films

Pearlman shared his experience working on the film, the significance of the moon landing mission and what’s next for the space program on “Houston Life.”

Unlike 50 years ago when we were in a race, now we are all going together, and so I think it is inevitable, we will make it to the moon, again,” Pearlman said.

You see “Apollo 11: First Steps Edition” at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

