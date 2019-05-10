Sip your favorite cocktail while saving the animals at the monthly Houston Zoo event

HOUSTON - A preview of the super cool, adults-only event series happening at the Houston Zoo this summer, Jackie Wallace shares all the details.

Event details:

Thursday, May 16 - 90's Theme

Thursday, June 20 - Lone Star Soirée

Thursday, July 18 - Silent Disco

Thursday, August 15 - All About That Bubbly

Explore the zoo starting at 6 p.m., party begins at 8 p.m.

Guests 21+ Only

Individual tickets: $35

After Dark 4-pack series: $120

Tickets include 1 free drink

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here

Sponsored by Houston Zoo

