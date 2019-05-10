Sip your favorite cocktail while saving the animals at the monthly Houston Zoo event

HOUSTON - A preview of the super cool, adults-only event series happening at the Houston Zoo this summer, Jackie Wallace shares all the details.
The third Thursday of every month, all summer, is a really cool 'After Dark' presented by TXU Energy, and I've brought you some of the cocktails, so each night has something special to offer," said Wallace.
Event details:
- Thursday, May 16 - 90's Theme
- Thursday, June 20 - Lone Star Soirée
- Thursday, July 18 - Silent Disco
- Thursday, August 15 - All About That Bubbly
- Explore the zoo starting at 6 p.m., party begins at 8 p.m.
- Guests 21+ Only
- Individual tickets: $35
- After Dark 4-pack series: $120
- Tickets include 1 free drink
For more information or to purchase tickets, click here
