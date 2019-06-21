Singing duo OneUp set to perform for Rainbow on the Green, Houston's free LGBTQ celebration

HOUSTON - Vocal duo OneUp celebrates Pride Month in Houston with performances on “Houston Life” and the city-wide LGBTQ celebration known as, Rainbow on the Green.

Adam Bastien and Jerome Bell stopped by “Houston Life” to talk about their relationship, music and experience on “The Voice.”

The couple first met when they were cast as love interests for a music video in New York City.

“It’s just been kind of a natural fit, to work together, to travel together and now be married,” Bastien said.

They eventually formed their own singing group called OneUp, and decided to audition for season 15 of “The Voice.”

For their blind audition, the guys sang their own rendition of The Spinners’ classic, “Could It Be I’m Falling In Love.”

The performance earned them a spot on Kelly Clarkson’s team, but more importantly gave them a platform to share their love story with the world.

Clarkson applauded them for showing fans that love comes in all forms and can happen anywhere.

That experience for us is so far beyond just doing our blind audition. It was so beautiful in so many ways, and we had no idea that is would strike as big of a chord as it did with America, Bell said.

OneUp recently released their new single, “Call My Name.”

Rainbow on the Green begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 21 at Discovery Green.

Featured performers include OneUp, Chad Michaels and some of Houston’s best drag performers.

For more information on the event, visit www.discoverygreen.com/rainbow.

