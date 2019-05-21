Singer-songwriter Pat Byrne performs live on Houston Life

HOUSTON - He's a talented musician known for winning "The Voice" in Ireland, in 2012. He performed at South By Southwest earlier this year, and he was named Austin American Statesman Artist of the month of April. Singer-songwriter, Pat Byrne performs live.
I did, I got all 4 chairs, which was like a big ego-boost for me, it was the first season of 'The Voice' in Ireland... It gave me a job making music, and I've never really looked back so I'm always grateful to 'The Voice' for that," said Byrne.
You can catch him live tonight at McGonigel's Mucky Duck, at 7:30 p.m., tickets are $27 at the door.
