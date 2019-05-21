Singer-songwriter Pat Byrne performs live on Houston Life

HOUSTON - He's a talented musician known for winning "The Voice" in Ireland, in 2012. He performed at South By Southwest earlier this year, and he was named Austin American Statesman Artist of the month of April. Singer-songwriter, Pat Byrne performs live.

You can catch him live tonight at McGonigel's Mucky Duck, at 7:30 p.m., tickets are $27 at the door.

