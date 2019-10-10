Truth Hurts! Singer Lizzo spills some juice before Houston concert

HOUSTON - She's arguably the hottest musical act in the country right now, but did you know that Lizzo grew up right here in Houston?

The superstar was in town for a concert last Friday night, and I got to sit down and ask her some fun questions.

Lizzo talked about a typical day in her very busy life, her favorite Twitter account to follow and the 3 things a Lizzo Halloween costume would require! Here's what she said:

I would say, a flute, um, I would say a DNA test, and I would say a gorgeous face. Everybody can do it, everybody can be Lizzo for Halloween!

And even though only 3 months are left in 2019, Lizzo said she's still got something very big planned before the new year.

I got something extremely exciting coming up, but I can't talk about it. But I'm gonna be very full until the end of the year. It's this year, so there's still time. Stay tuned!

We could blame it on the juice, but we can't wait to hear what's next for Lizzo!

