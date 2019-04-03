Shred your sensitive documents for FREE!

HOUSTON - From bank statements to credit card offers, and even cancelled checks, if you have sensitive documents lying around, it's time to shred them!

Comerica Bank has a free event happening this weekend to help you do just that.

"Your information is personal and we want to help you keep it private. This is one of the steps that we think you should take in order to keep your information private," said President of Comerica Bank, J. Downey Bridgwater.

Shred Day Houston is taking place this Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Comerica's Mangum Banking Center. For more information, click here.

