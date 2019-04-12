HL Events

Shop 'til you drop at this weekend's Nutcracker Market Spring Spectacular

Houston's favorite shopping market is now happening TWICE a year

HOUSTON - Grab your shopping bags and comfy shoes... it's time for the Nutcracker Market's Spring Spectacular!

It's happening this weekend at NRG Center. 

More About Spring Spectacular

Tickets are $15 at the door and $13 via Ticketmaster and participating local merchants.

Proceeds benefit the Houston Ballet. 

Hours are:

  • TODAY (Friday, April 12) 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • TOMORROW (Saturday, April 13) 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • SUNDAY (April 14) 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

You can get a preview with some of the vendors by watching the videos above, or you can get more informaiton online by visiting www.nutcrackermarket.com.

 

