Shop 'til you drop at this weekend's Nutcracker Market Spring Spectacular

HOUSTON - Grab your shopping bags and comfy shoes... it's time for the Nutcracker Market's Spring Spectacular!

It's happening this weekend at NRG Center.

Tickets are $15 at the door and $13 via Ticketmaster and participating local merchants.

Proceeds benefit the Houston Ballet.

Hours are:

TODAY (Friday, April 12) 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

TOMORROW (Saturday, April 13) 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

SUNDAY (April 14) 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

You can get a preview with some of the vendors by watching the videos above, or you can get more informaiton online by visiting www.nutcrackermarket.com.

Sponsored by: Houston Ballet

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.