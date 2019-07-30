Save big on family fun at Splashway Waterpark and Campground

HOUSTON - Summer isn't over yet! The fun is just beginning at Splashway Waterpark and Campground where you can “wet your pants” all the way through the end of September.

Whether you want to make it a day trip or a weekend vacation, Splashway is the perfect family destination.

You can take advantage of their daily specials now - August 16.



DAILY SPECIALS

August 1 and 8 are BOGO day's. You can buy one, get ticket for free.

Military Monday: 50% off tickets for active military, veterans and their immediate family.

Teacher Tuesday: 50% off tickets for teachers and school staff.

Wet Your Pants Wednesday: $29.99 tickets all day.

Family Friday: 4-pack of tickets + 4 slices of pizza and drinks for $149.99.



These daily special will end August 16, but the park will be open until the end of September.

You also have the chance to win a 4-pack of tickets, one cabana and one souvenir cup. There will be 3 lucky winners. You can enter to win by clicking here. You have until July 31 at 11:59 p.m. to complete the entry form. Good luck!

For more information just click here or give them a call at 979-234-7718.

