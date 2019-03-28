Rev your engines! Experience Supercross first-hand with virtual reality

HOUSTON - The 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross World Championship Series is roaring into Houston this weekend.

The lights, the sounds, the extreme air... it's going to be a great event to watch, and now you can experience it like never before!

The SXVR combines virtual reality with an actual Supercross bike and a spring called a technique trainer.

The idea is to give people a deeper understanding about Monster Energy Supercross and the intensity riders face every time they hit the track.

Athletes can also use the technology to practice technique without the consequences.

Watch Houston Life Host Derrick Shore give SXVR a try in the video above, or head to Supercross FanFest at noon on Saturday, March 30, ahead of the Championship event, which takes place at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the entire event, visit their website.

