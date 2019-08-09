Photo contest looking for Houston's hottest pets

HOUSTON - Calling all cute pets!

The Houston SPCA is searching for 12 of Houston’s most photogenic pets.

These pets will be part of their upcoming 2020 calendar.

You have a chance to vote for your favorite through an online voting platform.

“Cast your votes and whoever has the largest fundraising total gets to be on the coveted cover,” said Julie Kuenstle with the Houston SPCA.

The Houston’s Hottest Pets Photo Contest runs through September 4.

Funds raised support the Houston SPCA’s mission and gives thousands of orphaned, abused and neglected animals a second chance at finding forever homes.

Here are some tips to remember when photographing your pets:

Engage them

Get on their level

Capture their attention

Use treats



Click here for more information.

