Pediatric cancer patients starring in Back-To-School fashion show

HOUSTON - Patients from MD Anderson’s Children Cancer Hospital will be strutting their stuff on the runway this weekend.

The annual Back-To-School Fashion Show is happening Saturday, August 10, from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. in the Nordstrom wing of The Galleria.

Besides the latest fashion trends, the event also features face painting, crafts and a puppet show that educates and encourages children not to smoke.

"Houston Life" co-host Courtney Zavala will be the event's emcee.

This event is free and open to the public.

Funds raised support MD Anderson’s Children Cancer Hospital.

Our K-12 accredited program, through our Children’s Cancer Hospital is one of the most comprehensive programs in the country as well. And so we ensure that our kiddos are able to continue their education. We also help them transition back onto campus after treatment,” said Dr. Wykesha Hayes, pediatric school coordinator at the Children’s Cancer Hospital at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

